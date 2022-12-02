Fatal house fire in New Philadelphia ruled arson, State Fire Marshal says

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal on Friday ruled a fatal house fire in New Philadelphia as arson.

The fire occurred at 3:09 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the 200 block of Allen Lane SW, according to a department press release.

Officials said the fire resulted in the death of 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion.

An investigation revealed that arson was the cause of the fire, the release said.

Officials are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the New Philadelphia Police Department at 330-343-4488.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.