Fatal house fire in New Philadelphia ruled arson, State Fire Marshal says
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal on Friday ruled a fatal house fire in New Philadelphia as arson.
The fire occurred at 3:09 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the 200 block of Allen Lane SW, according to a department press release.
Officials said the fire resulted in the death of 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion.
An investigation revealed that arson was the cause of the fire, the release said.
Officials are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the New Philadelphia Police Department at 330-343-4488.
