2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fatal house fire in New Philadelphia ruled arson, State Fire Marshal says

The Ohio State Fire Marshal on Friday ruled a fatal fire in New Philadelphia as arson.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal on Friday ruled a fatal fire in New Philadelphia as arson.(Source: Ohio Fire Marshal's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal on Friday ruled a fatal house fire in New Philadelphia as arson.

The fire occurred at 3:09 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the 200 block of Allen Lane SW, according to a department press release.

Officials said the fire resulted in the death of 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion.

An investigation revealed that arson was the cause of the fire, the release said.

Officials are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the New Philadelphia Police Department at 330-343-4488.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Thieves steal trucks and equipment from Cleveland concrete business
Thieves steal trucks and equipment from Cleveland concrete business
26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning
26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning
Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Kent
Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Kent
Richmond Heights police are searching for a teen that went missing Friday afternoon after...
Richmond Heights teen missing after leaving school found safe, police say