2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Kent

Large structure fire in downtown Kent
Large structure fire in downtown Kent(Source: Michael Busicnki)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Kent Friday morning.

Crews responded to North Water Street where residents saw billows of smoke coming from the area.

19 News viewers quickly sent in videos and pictures of the fire.

Large structure fire in downtown Kent
Large structure fire in downtown Kent(Source: Michael Busicnki)

Kent State put out an advisory at 9:36 a.m. asking students to avoid the area.

They stated that there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time.

19 News reached out to Kent fire for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

Parma American Legion post utilizes charitable gaming
Parma American Legion post utilizes charitable gaming
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland firefighters rescue 2 residents from Slavic Village house fire
3 thieves steal more than a dozen coats from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Akron
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways