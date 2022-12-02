Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Kent Friday morning.

Crews responded to North Water Street where residents saw billows of smoke coming from the area.

19 News viewers quickly sent in videos and pictures of the fire.

Large structure fire in downtown Kent (Source: Michael Busicnki)

Kent State put out an advisory at 9:36 a.m. asking students to avoid the area.

They stated that there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time.

19 News reached out to Kent fire for more information.

This is a developing story.

