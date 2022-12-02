FIRST ALERT DAY: Damaging wind threat Saturday as a strong cold front tracks through northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be rolling through the area tomorrow morning. Warming will take place today in advance of it. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. High temperatures today will go above 50 degrees in some neighborhoods. The wind will begin to increase out of the south with gusts over 30 mph at times this afternoon. A very warm and very windy night. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Showers develop overnight and we will have showers in the area tomorrow morning as the cold front is tracking through. Rain amounts will be fairly light. The strongest winds look to be in a window from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow. Winds could gust over 45 mph at times out of the west. Locally higher gusts in the communities right along the lakeshore. Potential power loss and property damage are the hazards. Make sure those holiday decorations are secure. The damaging wind threat will be over by sunset Saturday evening.

