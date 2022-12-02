2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FIRST ALERT DAY: Damaging wind threat Saturday as a strong cold front tracks through northeast Ohio

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be rolling through the area tomorrow morning. Warming will take place today in advance of it. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. High temperatures today will go above 50 degrees in some neighborhoods. The wind will begin to increase out of the south with gusts over 30 mph at times this afternoon. A very warm and very windy night. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Showers develop overnight and we will have showers in the area tomorrow morning as the cold front is tracking through. Rain amounts will be fairly light. The strongest winds look to be in a window from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow. Winds could gust over 45 mph at times out of the west. Locally higher gusts in the communities right along the lakeshore. Potential power loss and property damage are the hazards. Make sure those holiday decorations are secure. The damaging wind threat will be over by sunset Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

First Alert: High winds and widespread rain on Saturday; quiet and cool in the meantime
First Alert: High winds and widespread rain on Saturday; quiet and cool in the meantime
First Alert: High winds and widespread rain on Saturday; quiet and cool in the meantime
First Alert: High winds and widespread rain on Saturday; quiet and cool in the meantime
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
November was slightly warmer than average with less snow than normal
First Alert: High winds and widespread rain on Saturday; quiet and cool in the meantime
First Alert: High winds and widespread rain on Saturday; quiet and cool in the meantime