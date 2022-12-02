Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday.

While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that she had spoken to her brother on the phone, officers say.

Police say she told them her brother ran into a heavily wooded area, fell, and struck his head on a tree. His sister says he told her that he was feeling dizzy and having trouble moving before she lost the call.

Garfield Heights officers used their drone and were able to locate the teenager.

Police say officers were able to guide him out of the woods into a waiting ambulance.

He was transported to Marymount Hospital with only minor injuries, officers say.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

