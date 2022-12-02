Man indicted for murder after body found in basement of Parma home
He also charged with animal cruelty after dead dog found in freezer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga County Court records, Paul Addicott was indicted on several murder charges and cruelty to animals, according to Cuyahoga County Court records.
Addicott is accused of killing 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, wrapping his body in plastic, and hiding it in his Parma basement.
A family member of Addicott found the body after removing guns from the home following a domestic dispute at the residence earlier in the day, police say.
The charges also included cruelty to animals, according to the indictment officers found a dead dog in a freezer that was shot several times.
A list of charges is below:
1 count aggravated murder
2 counts murder
2 counts felonious assault
1 cruelty to animals
1 count tampering with evidence
1 count gross abuse of a corpse
Addicot will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.
