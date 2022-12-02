Man indicted for murder after body found in basement of Parma home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga County Court records, Paul Addicott was indicted on several murder charges and cruelty to animals, according to Cuyahoga County Court records.

Addicott is accused of killing 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, wrapping his body in plastic, and hiding it in his Parma basement.

A family member of Addicott found the body after removing guns from the home following a domestic dispute at the residence earlier in the day, police say.

The charges also included cruelty to animals, according to the indictment officers found a dead dog in a freezer that was shot several times.

A list of charges is below:

1 count aggravated murder

2 counts murder

2 counts felonious assault

1 cruelty to animals

1 count tampering with evidence

1 count gross abuse of a corpse

Addicot will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

