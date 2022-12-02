2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man indicted for murder after body found in basement of Parma home

He also charged with animal cruelty after dead dog found in freezer
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house(Source: WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga County Court records, Paul Addicott was indicted on several murder charges and cruelty to animals, according to Cuyahoga County Court records.

Addicott is accused of killing 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, wrapping his body in plastic, and hiding it in his Parma basement.

A family member of Addicott found the body after removing guns from the home following a domestic dispute at the residence earlier in the day, police say.

The charges also included cruelty to animals, according to the indictment officers found a dead dog in a freezer that was shot several times.

A list of charges is below:

1 count aggravated murder

2 counts murder

2 counts felonious assault

1 cruelty to animals

1 count tampering with evidence

1 count gross abuse of a corpse

Addicot will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S....
3 Perry residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland firefighters rescue 2 residents from Slavic Village house fire
Parma police stand-off ends after residents told to shelter in place
Suspect of Lowellville double murder, took his own life during Parma stand-off, police say
3 thieves steal more than a dozen coats from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Akron