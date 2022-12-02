2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!

A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1.

There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

Parma Heights resident @jamskillet of Instagram and Twitter has a doorbell camera that caught the meteor.

“I actually saw it in person and it looked like a fireball in the sky. So, I checked the doorbell camera and there it was. It also looked like something was ejected from it and the flaming trail stopped. It was moving easily 100 times faster than a plane. Never seen anything like it in my life. Thought it was an angel,” @jamskillet described.

Since there is currently no evidence of this meteoroid hitting the ground, it is a meteor, which burns up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

A meteorite is when a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

