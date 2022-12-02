2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richmond Heights teen missing after leaving school, police say

Richmond Heights police are searching for a teen that went missing Friday afternoon after leaving school.
Richmond Heights police are searching for a teen that went missing Friday afternoon after leaving school.(Source: Richmond Heights Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are searching for a teen that went missing Friday afternoon after leaving school.

16-year-old Tessa Dixon was last seen at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to a department Facebook post.

MISSING JUVENILE We are looking for Tessa Dixon who is a missing 16 year old female. Last seen today around 2:40 pm at...

Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Friday, December 2, 2022

Police said she was leaving Richmond Heights Secondary School prior to her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Tessa’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Richmond Heights Police Department at 216-486-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

