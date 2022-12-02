Richmond Heights teen missing after leaving school, police say

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are searching for a teen that went missing Friday afternoon after leaving school.

16-year-old Tessa Dixon was last seen at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to a department Facebook post.

Police said she was leaving Richmond Heights Secondary School prior to her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Tessa’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Richmond Heights Police Department at 216-486-1234.

