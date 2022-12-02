2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT units raid Westlake hotel looking for murder suspect

By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Westlake Police, SWAT units raided a hotel room early Thursday morning in search of a Cleveland murder suspect.

Police said, Wednesday night uniformed patrol officers learned that a person that had an arrest warrant out of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for a murder that happened in Cleveland was staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel on Clemens Road.

Westlake PD detectives initiated surveillance on the hotel and also identified a male staying there that had an ATF warrant for possession of a machine gun. 

Working with the ATF and the Cleveland PD Gang Unit, a search warrant was obtained for a hotel room. 

The Westshore Enforcement Bureau (WEB ) SWAT unit was activated and ended up serving the high-risk warrant at approximately 5 am.

Almost a dozen people were identified in the room including both the homicide and ATF warrant suspects.  Three handguns were recovered along with suspected drugs. 

Two additional males were detained due to being parolees in violation of their terms.  Two juveniles were held until they could be turned over to their parents.  

