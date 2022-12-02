2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Urgent search underway for endangered missing 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Chester Strader’s red Ford F150 pickup truck was spotted in Brecksville Friday morning.
Chester Strader was reported missing from his Lorain County residence on Friday, Dec. 2.
Chester Strader was reported missing from his Lorain County residence on Friday, Dec. 2.(WOIO)
By Misty Stiver
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing and endangered 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Chester Strader, of New Russia Township, was last seen by his wife Thursday evening at their home.

When Strader’s wife woke up around 6 a.m. Friday, she noticed he was missing and his red 2013 Ford 150 pickup truck was gone.

He also left without his cell phone.

Chester Strader
Chester Strader(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Strader’s red truck was spotted in Brecksville around 7:30 Friday morning.

The vehicle has Ohio license plates with the plate number DMJ 5517.

Strader was last seen wearing pajamas, a flannel shirt, and hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3710.

Photo of a red Ford 150 pickup truck similar to what Chester Strader may be driving.
Photo of a red Ford 150 pickup truck similar to what Chester Strader may be driving.(Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

For the first time since February, the average for a gallon of gas in the US is under $3.50.
Gas prices in Ohio continue to fall but what about Christmas?
The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator's drone race had the Central Plaza in...
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
woman wanted
Woman wanted in deadly shooting of 38-year-old man, Akron police say
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees