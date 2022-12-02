Urgent search underway for endangered missing 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing and endangered 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Chester Strader, of New Russia Township, was last seen by his wife Thursday evening at their home.

When Strader’s wife woke up around 6 a.m. Friday, she noticed he was missing and his red 2013 Ford 150 pickup truck was gone.

He also left without his cell phone.

Chester Strader (Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Strader’s red truck was spotted in Brecksville around 7:30 Friday morning.

The vehicle has Ohio license plates with the plate number DMJ 5517.

Strader was last seen wearing pajamas, a flannel shirt, and hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3710.

Photo of a red Ford 150 pickup truck similar to what Chester Strader may be driving. (Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

