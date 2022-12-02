US Marshals: Teen wanted in murder of 16-year-old boy arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service Friday morning arrested a teenager in Cleveland in connection to the November murder of a 16-year-old boy.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 in an apartment in the 1500 block of Ansel Road, according to previous reports.

This is in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Police found Jamil Tell, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) on Dec. 2 found and arrested the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Darrion Malone, after he barricaded himself in a home in the 9300 block of Amesbury Ave, according to a department press release.

Police officials said Malone eventually surrendered and was turned over to the Cleveland Division of Police for the alleged aggravated homicide charge.

“The Cleveland Division of Police, homicide division, was very efficient with their investigation on this case, which also led to quick and safe arrest,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a comment.

Malone’s court date has not yet been set.

