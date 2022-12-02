What is Share Your Holidays?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Share Your Holidays,” a drive-up and drop-off style donation event supporting Northeast Ohio families in need, is back for its 12th year.

19 News will broadcast live the week of Dec. 5 while collecting non-perishable food items, new/gently used coats, and new unwrapped toys.

All donations will go to The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland, The Volunteers for America of Ohio and Indiana and The Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Community members may also donate online at www.cleveland19.com/syh.