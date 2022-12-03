1 killed 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors.

Police say they found a man laying on the ground at 19041 Raymond St. with two gunshot wounds.

The victim was given first aid and taken to the hospital where he died due to his injuries, police say.

Officers located two men who were involved in the shooting at the intersection of Raymond Street and Camden Road.

Police say the men were taken into custody and transported to the Maple Heights Police Department.

During the investigation, police discovered that a third man was involved and fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

