49-year-old man killed in head-on Wayne County Crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Burbank man was killed in a head-on crash in Congress Township of Wayne County on Friday evening.

Troopers say the on-scene investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Home Road, while a green 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling westbound.

The silver Impala drove into the left center of the road and struck the Ford F-350 pickup head-on, troopers say.

The driver of the silver Impala 49-year-old Steven Catteau was severely injured in the crash, troopers say.

Troopers say Metro-Lifeflight was called to the scene to take Catteau to the hospital.

During the transport, Catteau died as a result of his injuries from the crash, troopers say.

The investigation revealed that Catteau was not wearing his seatbelt during the time of the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the green Ford 39-year-old Robin Apidone was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

