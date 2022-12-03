5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deshaun Watson era begins Sunday in Houston, of all places, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* What is realistic for Watson Sunday and how much rust will he have after 2 years off?

* Will Watson’s presence affect Nick Chubb’s role in the offense?

* Myles Garrett facing his former Texas A&M teammate, Texans QB Kyle Allen

* How the Browns run defense will fare against Houston’s dynamic rookie RB Dameon Pierce

* Sunday’s huge AFC matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs

The Browns and Texans kick it off at 1 p.m. on 19 News, and don’t forget to flip over to CW 43 right after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.