8 kids, 2 adults escape house fire in University Heights

Source: University Heights Fire Department
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight children and two adults were able to escape a house fire early Saturday morning, firefighters say.

University Heights firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. to Groveland Road to find a working fire in the basement of the house.

Firefighters say, eight children and two adults were able to escape the home and were assisted by their neighbors.

The fire appeared to start in the area of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit in the basement and extended throughout the home, firefighters say.

There were no injuries reported during the fire.

the cause of the fire is accidental.

