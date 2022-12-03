Cleveland police search for man missing since Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for Cody Guido, 28, who they said left for work on Tuesday and never arrived.

According to police, Guido is 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in a black zip-up hoodie, a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Guido has not returned to work or answered his phone since Tuesday, police said.

He was last seen on Denley Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Guido’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755 or Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.