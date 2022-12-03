Mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old son, Stark County Sheriff says

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting of a 23-year-old Canton Township woman on Friday was determined to be accidental, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East in Canton Township, according to a department Facebook post.

The woman was transported to Aultman Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Sheriff deputies discovered the woman was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old son, officials said.

“This is an example as to why it is critical that firearms are properly stored inside the home,” Maier said in a comment. “This incident very easily could have been tragic. Thankfully no lives were lost, this time.”

Police are still investigating the incident.

