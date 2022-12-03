2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: windy weekend weather roller coaster

weather
weather
By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain, mainly early today, will be driven by wind gusts up to 50 mph as temperatures plummet into the 30s.

Fair skies tonight will allow lows in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs approaching 40.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

Under partly cloudy skies Monday we’ll see highs in the mid 40s.

Rain chances return Tuesday as highs top at around 50.

Wednesday’s weather may include a few showers with highs approach 50.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

