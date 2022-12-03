Police arrest suspect in North Carolina double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead in North Carolina.

The bodies of Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were found along with two young children in a car Thursday morning, according to police.

WITN reported Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to their deaths. Police said Coley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car, with two children in the backseat. (WRAL via CNN Newsource)

Officials said employees of Barnhill Contracting Company who were arriving at work discovered the victims inside the parked car, along with the two children in the back seat.

WITN reported the children were not physically harmed, but they were still taken to a hospital since they were exposed to cold temperatures for a length of time.

Officials said the children are stable and with family members.

It is reported Coley is being held at a detention facility without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

