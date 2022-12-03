2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Syracuse family shows off their Browns spirit with home

operation orange
operation orange(woio)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WOIO) - One woman didn’t know what she was missing until she met her husband who is a fanatic browns fan.

Sue McHale wasn’t born a browns fan. But you would never know by the way she decorates her house.

“I kind of went nuts on it. I decorated our whole house with a man cave per say. Kitchen, we have our dining room family room every room bathroom entire house is Cleveland Browns,” said McHale.

Sue and her husband Dave, don’t even live in Cleveland, they live in Syracuse They also bleed orange there but it’s for Syracuse University.

“I was always a football fan growing up but I didn’t have a team and dave was a big browns fan because of Jim Brown going to Syracuse university and then coming to Cleveland and so orange helmet he followed.”

Since then, the McHale’s have rallied together hundreds of browns fans over the years. Sue even started a browns backers fan club in Syracuse.

“All these other fans came out of the work, and it’s been really fun to get people together on a Sunday. I have organized a bus trip for fans from Syracuse to Cleveland for over 30 years,” said McHale.

The McHales are also season ticket holders. Kevin McHale’s son, he’s been raised right. He knows if you’re a true browns fan--there are sacrifices in your social life on Sundays that you have to make.

“Yeah with girlfriends and everything I have to kind of explain to them that like this is like religion for us on Sunday, this is a church like you have something important going on Sunday at 1 o’clock and I’m not gonna be there,” said Kevin McHale.

Win or lose, at least the McHale’s have each other.

“We’ve had a lotta fun over the years we’ve met some really dear friends of ours,” said McHale.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Source: University Heights Fire Department
8 kids, 2 adults escape house fire in University Heights
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say
(File)
49-year-old man killed in head-on Wayne County Crash
Firefighters continue to battle structure fire in downtown Kent
Firefighters continue to battle structure fire in downtown Kent