Two arrested in Portage County turnpike drug busts

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) unit, while conducting traffic enforcement Friday, reported arresting two people for felony drug trafficking and other charges.

Deputies said they stopped two cars for misdemeanor traffic violations, the first of which had a smell of marijuana coming from the car.

The front seat passenger, Troskey Banks of Cleveland, was found to be in possession of a bag of marijuana and a bag containing 59 pills made of a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

Police said multiple bundles of money were found as well.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

During the second traffic stop, deputies reported finding marijuana in plain view, and during a search of the car, they found a loaded Glock 30, 25 grams of marijuana, 245 grams of THC edibles and 142 grams of suspected promethazine/codeine.

The driver was identified as Tevonte Amos, of Maple Heights, who police said was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm.

Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said he and his P.A.C.E. Unit continue to stay dedicated to keeping streets safe by combating criminal activity in Portage County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

