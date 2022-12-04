Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade out for 3 to 4 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss three to four weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury.

Wade injured his shoulder in the first half of Friday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers say after examination postgame and imaging taken Saturday at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain.

Wade will now undergo treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate, the Cavaliers say.

