Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade out for 3 to 4 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss three to four weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury.

Wade injured his shoulder in the first half of Friday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers say after examination postgame and imaging taken Saturday at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain.

Wade will now undergo treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate, the Cavaliers say.

