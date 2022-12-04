2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Deshaun Watson returns from ban with some support, many boos

Watson finished 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards and one interception.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball during an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before a winning debut with Cleveland in his first game since an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.

During the game, it was overwhelming boos for Watson.

Watson heard jeers before taking each snap throughout the afternoon for his first action in 700 days in a familiar place.

He struggled facing Houston, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl pick in four seasons.

Still, the Browns beat the Texans 27-14 thanks to two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score.

Watson finished 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards and one interception. He posted the worst passer rating of his NFL career at 53.4.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Swatting calls graphic.
Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the...
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first...
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid
Ohio House OKs bill to stiffen texting-while-driving penalty