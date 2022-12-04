Deshaun Watson returns from ban with some support, many boos

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before a winning debut with Cleveland in his first game since an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.

During the game, it was overwhelming boos for Watson.

Watson heard jeers before taking each snap throughout the afternoon for his first action in 700 days in a familiar place.

He struggled facing Houston, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl pick in four seasons.

Still, the Browns beat the Texans 27-14 thanks to two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score.

Watson finished 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards and one interception. He posted the worst passer rating of his NFL career at 53.4.