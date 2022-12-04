2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Glenville Tarblooders win first State Football Championship

First State Title for Cleveland Public School
The 2022 Glenville Tarblooders pose with the Division Four State Championship Trophy after...
The 2022 Glenville Tarblooders pose with the Division Four State Championship Trophy after winning the school's first state football championship(Courtesy: OHSAA)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Third time is the charm for head coach Ted Ginn Senior and his Glenville Tarblooders. Ginn and his Tarblooders make Cleveland Public School history Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

With a 26-6 victory over Cincinnati Wyoming in the OHSAA division four State Championship game, Glenville becomes the first Cleveland Public School to win a state title in the playoff era.

Two previous times, Ginn took Glenville to the state title game but came up short. In 2009, the Tarblooders suffered a last minute loss to Hilliard Davidson in the division one championship game. In 2013, Glenville lost to Loveland in the division two championship game.

Glenville did not take long to get on the scoreboard. Following a Wyoming turnover, quarterback Damarion Witten connects with Deonte Rucker for a 39-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead just two minutes into the game.

Wyoming would answer with a touchdown of their own and the game was tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The rest of the night belonged to the Tarblooders, D’Shawntae Jones to be exact. The Ohio State recruit scored three touchdowns on the night. The 29-yard run early in the second quarter gave Glenville a 12-6 lead. A 1-yard run later in the 2nd gave the Tarblooders an 18-6 lead at halftime.

Jones saved his best touchdown run for his last, a 45-yard run early in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring.

Following the victory, the Tarblooders received congratulations from all over the Cleveland area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and Lakeview...
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station
Two arrested in Portage County turnpike drug busts
Two arrested in Portage County turnpike drug busts
operation orange
Syracuse family shows off their Browns spirit with home
8 kids, 2 adults escape house fire in University Heights
8 kids, 2 adults escape house fire in University Heights