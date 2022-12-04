2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and Lakeview Road around 5:30 p.m.(Source: Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting.

Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and Lakeview Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen.

He was transported to University Hospital, and later died, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

