Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting.
Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and Lakeview Road around 5:30 p.m.
According to police, the victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen.
He was transported to University Hospital, and later died, police said.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
