Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting.

Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and Lakeview Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen.

He was transported to University Hospital, and later died, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.