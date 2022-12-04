Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny but chilly weekend wrap-up

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today we’ll be treated to mainly sunny skies with highs approaching 40.

Tonight will be bright with moonlight including lows in the upper 20s.

With increasing cloudiness on Monday we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers show up on Tuesday as highs approach 50.

Wednesday’s weather will include a few showers with highs around 50.

