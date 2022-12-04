2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State Buckeyes make College Football Playoffs, will face Georgia

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes were selected as the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoffs on Sunday.

The Buckeyes are set to face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season 11-1, losing to Michigan on Nov. 26.

The Buckeyes were able to get into the playoffs by losses from the University of Southern California and Texas Christian University in their conference championship games.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 12-0 and won the Southeastern Conference Championship game 50-30 against Louisiana State University on Saturday.

The other semifinal game is No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

