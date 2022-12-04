Browns 0, Texans 3
Live game blog
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Watson would drive the Browns down the field, only to be intercepted in the endzone.
The Texans strike first with a field goal to take the lead, 3-0.
Watson’s first series was a three-and-out.
The Brown’s defense started the game with a wild interception by John Johnson III.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the field after his 11-game suspension against his former team, the Houston Texans.
