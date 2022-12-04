2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns 0, Texans 3

Live game blog
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Watson would drive the Browns down the field, only to be intercepted in the endzone.

The Texans strike first with a field goal to take the lead, 3-0.

Watson’s first series was a three-and-out.

The Brown’s defense started the game with a wild interception by John Johnson III.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the field after his 11-game suspension against his former team, the Houston Texans.

