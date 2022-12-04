Browns 0, Texans 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Watson would drive the Browns down the field, only to be intercepted in the endzone.

Deshaun Watson throws an INT in his first game with the #Browns, comes in the redzone.



He's currently only 4 of 8 passing with an INT.pic.twitter.com/EbZfdUH02k — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

The Texans strike first with a field goal to take the lead, 3-0.

Watson’s first series was a three-and-out.

The Brown’s defense started the game with a wild interception by John Johnson III.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the field after his 11-game suspension against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.