2 in custody for murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning.

According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.

When police arrived, they found a man laying on the ground in the 19000 block of Raymond Street. Police said he had been shot two times.

EMS transported him to Marymount Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as John Boyd, of Cleveland.

Police said the two suspects were taken into custody at the intersection of Raymond Street and Camden Road. There names and charges have not been released.

A third man was also involved, but remains on the loose, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.