Akron police search for carjacking suspect

(Source: 19 News)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 42-year-old man was carjacked by an unknown suspect Friday evening.

Officers arrived at the 1000 block of South Arlington Street around 4 p.m. and met with the 42-year-old victim.

According to the victim, an unknown man was inside his car when he walked out to get into his vehicle.

The investigation revealed the suspect broke the rear passenger window to get inside the victim’s car.

Police say the victim reported that the suspect jumped out of the car and acted like he had a gun.

The suspect then demanded the vehicle and drove away in the victim’s car, police say.

The stolen vehicle, a 2013 silver Kia Soul with Ohio license plate FXZ-3773, has not been recovered, police say.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black medical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Police say the suspect fled northbound on South Arlington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

