Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield is finding out the hard way that the NFL doesn’t just stand for ‘National Football League.’ It also stands for ‘Not For Long.’ It’s amazing how fast the Cleveland Browns number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has fallen.

In 2020, Mayfield guided the Browns to the franchise’s first playoff victory since returning to the league in 1999. This past offseason, Baker was traded to the Carolina Panthers after the Browns traded for and signed Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Monday, Mayfield hit rock bottom after the Panthers announced his release after winning the starting quarterback job at the start of the season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

Carolina’s interim head coach Steve Wilks confirmed the news during a Monday media availability in Charlotte.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks: “Baker Mayfield has been a complete pro. Nothing but respect for him. This is a tough decision but I felt like it was the best decision for the team going forward… We wanted to give him to seek whatever was best for him.” pic.twitter.com/Bz9ACDBb8D — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) December 5, 2022

According to ESPN stats, Mayfield currently holds the second worse total quarterback rating in NFL history since the stat was first recorded in 2006. Baker’s total QBR in 2022 is 18.2 that’s 520th out of 521 eligible quarterbacks since 2006. The only worse QBR in league history is held by another former Carolina quarterback, Jimmy Clausen.

Baker went 1-4 as the Panthers starting quarterback before he suffered a high ankle sprain. He started one more game. Mayfield’s Panthers career ends with a 1-5 record, a completion percentage of 58 with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Sam Darnold will remain the Panthers starting quarterback. PJ Walker is Carolina’s backup.

With Mayfield’s release, the Browns will not have the conditional 5th round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft upgraded to a 4th round pick. Mayfield did not play the 70 percent of the season snaps needed for the upgrade to happen.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Mayfield once he clears waivers. The San Francisco 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot on Sunday night.

