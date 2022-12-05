Cleveland city council expected to approve Community Police Commission nominees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council’s Mayor’s Appointments Committee (MAC) has completed their interviews of the nominees for the Community Police Commission.

The ten candidates were interviewed last week.

Cleveland city councilmembers are expected to approve the appointments at their Dec. 5 meeting.

Below are the candidates:

• James M. Chura is a retired Captain of the Second District and represents the Fraternal Order of Police Association.

• Charles Donaldson Jr. is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, human resources professional and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. He was born and raised in Mississippi and has been a resident of Cleveland for over ten years.

• Pastor Kyle Earley is a husband, father and community leader. He serves as Senior Pastor of the City of God church in the Collinwood neighborhood and leads a nonprofit focused on mental health services, youth programs and activism.

• Alana Garrett-Ferguson is a proud member of NAACP Cleveland, New Voices for Reproductive Justice, and policy associate for the Center for Community Solutions.

• Cait Kennedy is the Executive Director & Co-Founder of unBail, a mobile app that provides legal information to defendants to help them navigate the system. Cait also serves as an Assistant Professor of Baldwin Wallace University and brings deep knowledge of the criminal justice system.

• Gregory Reaves is a career coach for Towards Employment. Greg grew up in the Lee-Harvard neighborhood and brings a unique experience as someone who has experienced homelessness, worked in corrections and been incarcerated.

• Jan Ridgeway is the Volunteer Director and President of the Garden Valley Neighborhood House on Kinsman, a respected elder of our community, and a grassroots organizer who knows too many families impacted by violence.

• Piet van Lier is a Senior Researcher at Policy Matters Ohio and well-studied advocate who focuses on criminal justice reform.

• Teri Wang is a proud Harvard graduate, academic consultant and advocate for immigrants, the unhoused and those affected by mental health struggles.

• Sharena Zayed is a mother, community organizer and advocate for victims and families impacted by gun violence after her 15-year-old son was tragically shot and killed in March 2020.

Three people have already been appointed to the commission: Dr. John Adams, Shandra Benito and Audrianna Rodridguez.

Once all nominees are confirmed, the Community Police Commission will have a total of 13 members.

