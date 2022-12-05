2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting.

Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood.

Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center on Dec. 4.

According to officers, Yearby was shot in the head.

There is no information on any suspects.

