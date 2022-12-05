2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

(WCAX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning.

Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue.

According to police, the boy was hit while crossing the street.

Cleveland EMS transported him to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

His name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Multiple employees indicted for patient abuse at the Warrensville Development Center
(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for man convicted of robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers
Cleveland city council expected to approve Community Police Commission nominees
Fugitive of the week
Reward offered for man wanted for Cleveland murder