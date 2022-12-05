Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning.

Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue.

According to police, the boy was hit while crossing the street.

Cleveland EMS transported him to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

His name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

