Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said.

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street.

Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a driver travelling westbound on E. Exchange Street.

The pedestrian, who name is not being released, is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General..

Police added the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. According to officers, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

