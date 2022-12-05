Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for NFL Draft

Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes hoping to get at least one more chance to seeing wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a scarlet and gray uniform had the hopes dashed Monday afternoon. Despite only appearing in three games in 2022 due to a lingering hamstring injury, the talented pass catcher declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba will also not participate in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the number one Georgia Bulldogs on December 31 in the Peach Bowl.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't play in College Football Playoff, intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft.https://t.co/70cbn5I4Ob pic.twitter.com/OheAa9yc6Y — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) December 5, 2022

Smith-Njigba made a name for himself in last year’s Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes. 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Despite playing alongside Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021, Smith-Njigba set a new Big Ten record for receiving yards in a season with 1,606.

The hamstring injury suffered in the season victory over Notre Dame limited Smith-Njibga to just catches for 43 yards in his final season in Columbus.

