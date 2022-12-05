2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for NFL Draft

Ohio State wide receiver missed majority of 2022 season with hamstring injury
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during...
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes hoping to get at least one more chance to seeing wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a scarlet and gray uniform had the hopes dashed Monday afternoon. Despite only appearing in three games in 2022 due to a lingering hamstring injury, the talented pass catcher declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba will also not participate in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the number one Georgia Bulldogs on December 31 in the Peach Bowl.

Smith-Njigba made a name for himself in last year’s Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes. 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Despite playing alongside Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021, Smith-Njigba set a new Big Ten record for receiving yards in a season with 1,606.

The hamstring injury suffered in the season victory over Notre Dame limited Smith-Njibga to just catches for 43 yards in his final season in Columbus.

