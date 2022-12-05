2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kickoff Date and Time Announced for Week 15 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Browns now play back to back Saturday games in weeks 15 and 16
Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium
Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium(Aerial Agents/Cleveland Browns)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans wondering when they will get to see Deshaun Watson make his FirstEnergy Stadium debut as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback have their answer.

The league announced Monday afternoon, the week 15 home game against the AFC North division leading Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to Saturday December 17. Kickoff is at 4:30p.m.

The division showdown is part of an NFL Network triple header. The Browns and Ravens follows the Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings game and leads fans into a primetime AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The Browns and Ravens matchup was one of five games designated by the NFL for flex scheduling in week 15 when the entire league schedule was released back in May. The league took up to the mandatory 12 days before kickoff rule to decided which three games would be flexed from Sunday, December 18 to Saturday, December 17.

Now the question that needs to be answered about the Browns and Ravens matchup, will Watson face Lamar Jackson? The Ravens starting quarterback suffered a knee injury in Baltimore’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The injury is considered day-to-day or week-to-week.

Cleveland’s final two home games of the 2022/2023 season will take place on Saturday’s. The week 16 game vs. the New Orleans Saints is scheduled for Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

