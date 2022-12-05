2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man federally charged in Hopkins Airport breach

Incident happened on busiest travel day of year
Isaac Woolley
Isaac Woolley((Source: Fairview Park police))
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 26-year-old Isaac Woolley has been charged with entering an aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements, Carjacking, and destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities, according to federal court documents.

Fairview Park police said around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, Woolley stole a car from a parking lot in the 21500 block of Brookpark Road.

According to police, the victim was driving around the parking lot looking for a lost pet. When she got out of the car and left it running, police said Woolley jumped in and drove away.

Police said Woolley did knock the victim to the ground before taking off and dragged her for about 150 feet. Officials said she suffered minor injuries.

Woolley then allegedly drove the car onto the tarmac through a west gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and abandoned the car just off the runway.

While at the airport, officials said Woolley damaged the main radar antenna tower, causing it to be inoperable for a period of time.

All flights were either grounded or diverted from the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year until Cleveland police took Woolley into custody.

This is a developing story, Cleveland 19 News will keep you updated with the latest details when they are made available.

