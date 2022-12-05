Men shot at 2 Cleveland gas stations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating shootings at two separate gas stations.

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at the Gas USA in the 12000 block of Euclid Ave.

Male GSW 12000 Block of Euclid Avenue across from the University Circle Police Department. One male transported to University Hospitals in critical condition with a gunshot to the leg. This is at Gas USA . Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/BcyrLz0KVf — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) December 5, 2022

According to Cleveland EMS, one man was transported to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Rapid Stop in the 1700 block of E. 55th Street.

GSW at the Rapid Station on Chester Avenue at Payne. 60 year old male transported to University Hospitals in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/QURq5yoaPN — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) December 5, 2022

The male victim was transported to University Hospitals and officials told 19 News he is in serious condition.

At this time, there are no arrests in either shootings.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.