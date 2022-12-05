Men shot at 2 Cleveland gas stations
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating shootings at two separate gas stations.
The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at the Gas USA in the 12000 block of Euclid Ave.
According to Cleveland EMS, one man was transported to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Rapid Stop in the 1700 block of E. 55th Street.
The male victim was transported to University Hospitals and officials told 19 News he is in serious condition.
At this time, there are no arrests in either shootings.
