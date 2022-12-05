2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Threat of rain begins later tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:27 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures much of this week will average a little above normal. It’ll be damp most of the time as well. We are keeping today dry though. A mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 50 degrees. The team is monitoring a cold front that will begin to approach the area tomorrow. The front will then stall out over our area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Scattered light showers will start to develop later tonight. Temperatures fall to around 40 degrees by morning. There is a better risk of some rain tomorrow and Tuesday night. Rain amounts don’t appear to be that heavy. Most will see less than a quarter inch. Widespread clouds on Wednesday with areas of light rain and drizzle. High temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday remain around the 50 degree mark.

