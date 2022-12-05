‘Pierogi Week’ to return in Downtown Cleveland for 2nd year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is set to host its second annual ‘Pierogi Week’ early next year.

The week-long event, going from Jan. 30, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022, will include restaurants from across the city put their own twist on the Polish dish.

There are 10 restaurants in the mix for their takes on the pierogi coming next year:

All Saints Public House

Banter

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Das Schnitzel Haus

Hail Mary’s Food and Drink

Jukebox

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Old River Tap and Social

Schnitz Ale Brewery

For details and more information on the week-long food tour, visit the Pierogi Week website.

