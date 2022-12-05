2 Strong 4 Bullies
'Pierogi Week' to return in Downtown Cleveland for 2nd year

‘Pierogi Week’ to return in Downtown Cleveland
‘Pierogi Week’ to return in Downtown Cleveland(Source: Cleveland Pierogi Week website)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is set to host its second annual ‘Pierogi Week’ early next year.

The week-long event, going from Jan. 30, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022, will include restaurants from across the city put their own twist on the Polish dish.

There are 10 restaurants in the mix for their takes on the pierogi coming next year:

  • All Saints Public House
  • Banter
  • Beerhead Bar & Eatery
  • Das Schnitzel Haus
  • Hail Mary’s Food and Drink
  • Jukebox
  • Market Garden Brewery
  • Nano Brew Cleveland
  • Old River Tap and Social
  • Schnitz Ale Brewery

For details and more information on the week-long food tour, visit the Pierogi Week website.

