Reward offered for man wanted for Cleveland murder

By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for a fatal shooting on Nov. 17.

The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East is wanted in the Nov. 17 shooting and killing of Dontae Malone.

27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

According to police, Malone exited the 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. when he was shot multiple times by East.

East is 5-foot 11-inches, weighs 171 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, U.S. Marshals said.

East was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

