Reward offered for man wanted for Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for a fatal shooting on Nov. 17.

The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East is wanted in the Nov. 17 shooting and killing of Dontae Malone.

According to police, Malone exited the 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. when he was shot multiple times by East.

East is 5-foot 11-inches, weighs 171 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, U.S. Marshals said.

East was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833

