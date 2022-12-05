2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for man convicted of robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, will be sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher.

Dominique Hullum
Dominique Hullum((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at Dover Center Road around 8 a.m. March 21 and ordered people to get on the ground.

North Olmsted Starbucks
North Olmsted Starbucks((Source: WOIO))

When North Olmsted officers arrived on scene, they said Hullum fled on foot, dropping a bag of cash on the sidewalk.

North Olmsted Starbucks
North Olmsted Starbucks((Source: WOIO))

Police said Hullum encountered a North Olmsted police officer at Dover Center Road and Brookpark Extension and fired several shots at the officer.

North Olmsted Starbucks
North Olmsted Starbucks((Source: WOIO))

The officer returned fire as Hullum entered a car in that area and traveled north on Dover Center Road, police said.

Several minutes later the car stopped behind a home on Kingston Circle, police said.

Once stopped, North Olmsted police said he again fired at officers and officers again returned fire.

One officer was treated for minor injuries and released, but police were relieved that no one else was hurt.

“The guy had no regard for safety, for anyone, he’s firing on officers so that tells you his mental state, he could care less,” Detective Sergeant Barrett said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Men shot at 2 Cleveland gas stations
Anthony Kennedy was arrested in 2019 following a domestic violence incident where Cleveland...
Domestic violence advocates push for laws protecting victims following death of missing Cleveland woman
Domestic violence advocates push for laws protecting victims following death of missing...
Domestic violence advocates push for laws protecting victims following death of missing Cleveland woman
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first...
Ohio State Buckeyes make College Football Playoffs, will face Georgia