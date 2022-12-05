2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

US Marshals increase reward for Ohio man wanted in murder of 4-year-old

Youngstown fugitive
Youngstown fugitive(U.S. Marshals)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals have announced an increase in reward money to $10,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of Andre McCoy who is wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old.

22-year-old McCoy has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted for aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary, the U.S. Marshals said.

Officials said McCoy’s charges stem from the Sept. 21, 2020, murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney.

Sweeney was shot during a robbery of the home he was staying at with his mother, the U.S. Marshals said.

McCoy was taken to the hospital the night of the shooting but left before police could speak with him, he has not been seen since, officials say.

McCoy is 5-feet 9-inches and weighs 215 pounds.

Youngstown
Youngstown(U.S. Marshals)

McCoy has tattoos near his left ear, on his right wrist, and on his stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Akron police search for carjacking suspect
(Source: WOIO)
No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights
Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station