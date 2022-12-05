2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals police arrest 14-year-old boy for murder at Cleveland convenience store

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy wanted for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at a drive thru convenience store on the city’s East side was arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday.

The teenager was taken into custody at an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park Drive in Richmond Heights, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Cleveland police said the murder happened inside the drive-thru at 10301 St. Clair Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

The victim, Lawrence McKissic, was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries Nov. 22.

Cleveland police said preliminary investigation indicates McKissic exited his vehicle and was approached by the 14-year-old boy, whom he knew.

The two exchanged words and McKissic was shot in the head, said police.

According to police, the 14-year-old also stole McKissic’s gun before fleeing the scene.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police lead to the quick identification of this homicide suspect. The arrest of this suspect comes just weeks after the initial incident,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Eliott.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

