17-year-old boy who escaped Stark County juvenile center arrested, sheriff says
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 17-year-old boy who is accused of escaping the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System was arrested.
Deputies were called to the center at 815 Faircrest St. SW in Canton in response to the boy who left the facility at approximately 7:28 p.m., according to SCSO.
SCSO said deputies arrested him without incident just over 12 hours later at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 5.
He was charged with escape, violation of prior court order, and assault, according to SCSO.
SCSO asked anyone with information on this ongoing investigation to call 330-430-3800.
