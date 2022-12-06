17-year-old boy who escaped Stark County juvenile center arrested, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 17-year-old boy who is accused of escaping the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System was arrested.

Deputies were called to the center at 815 Faircrest St. SW in Canton in response to the boy who left the facility at approximately 7:28 p.m., according to SCSO.

SCSO said deputies arrested him without incident just over 12 hours later at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 5.

He was charged with escape, violation of prior court order, and assault, according to SCSO.

SCSO asked anyone with information on this ongoing investigation to call 330-430-3800.

