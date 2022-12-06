2 Strong 4 Bullies
$1M bond continued for Parma man charged with aggravated murder, after body found wrapped in plastic in his basement

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

Paul Addicott II is charged with murder.
Paul Addicott was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, offenses against a human corpse and cruelty against companion animals.

The body of Ryan Krebs, 30, was found inside Addicott’s W. 26th Street home on Nov. 16, Parma police said.

Ryan Alan Krebs
According to Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were called to the home on Nov. 16 for a domestic violence incident involving Addicott, 40, and a woman.

Addicott was arrested and the woman was transported to UH Parma Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that day, a family member went to the home to remove some guns for safekeeping and found the body, said Lt. Ciryak.

The family member immediately called police and officers returned to the home, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Lt. Ciryak said Krebs was reported missing to Parma police on Aug. 25.

Court documents show Krebs was murdered on Aug. 1.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Krebs died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Addicott is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

