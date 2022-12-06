2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

6 abandoned Garfield Heights puppies find ‘furever’ homes

The six puppies who were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police updated, but...
The six puppies who were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police updated, but detectives still need help finding who left them out to fend for themselves.(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The six puppies who were waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police happily updated!

However, police said they still need help finding who abandoned them.

Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the department on Nov. 27 to report that a large group of puppies were dropped off in the area of East 131st Street and South Parkway Drive.

The caller identified the car as a black Chevy Blazer, but no license plate was given, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found six small terrier/pit bull mix puppies who are about 6-months-old in the area, according to GHPD.

GHPD said all six puppies were “extremely frightened and some appeared injured.”

Officers were able to safely contain all six puppies within an hour and take them to the city kennel, according to GHPD.

The Animal Warden was notified and responded, GHPD said.

Call GHPD at 216-475-1234 if you have any information on the Blazer or its owner.

GHPD said that ALL six puppies have been adopted from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at 9500 Sweet Valley Dr. in Valley View.

However, there are still so many four-legged friends waiting to be part of your family.

[ CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ADOPTION SITE ]

Here are pictures of the six pups who now have a new leash on life:

Martha - female

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Martha)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Martha)(Garfield Heights Police)

Dolley - female

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dolley)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dolley)(Garfield Heights Police)

Abigail - female

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Abigail)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Abigail)(Garfield Heights Police)

Uno - male

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Uno)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Uno)(Garfield Heights Police)

Dos - male

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dos)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Dos)(Garfield Heights Police)

Tres - male

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Tres)
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned (Tres)(Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned
6 Garfield Heights puppies ready for adoption after being abandoned
Vermilion mom Nicole Skinner said it was the smell of smoke that woke her up. Her smoke alarm...
Vermilion mother and son lose two dogs, all belongings in house fire
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade
Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade