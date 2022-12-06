6 abandoned Garfield Heights puppies find ‘furever’ homes

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The six puppies who were waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police happily updated!

However, police said they still need help finding who abandoned them.

Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the department on Nov. 27 to report that a large group of puppies were dropped off in the area of East 131st Street and South Parkway Drive.

The caller identified the car as a black Chevy Blazer, but no license plate was given, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found six small terrier/pit bull mix puppies who are about 6-months-old in the area, according to GHPD.

GHPD said all six puppies were “extremely frightened and some appeared injured.”

Officers were able to safely contain all six puppies within an hour and take them to the city kennel, according to GHPD.

The Animal Warden was notified and responded, GHPD said.

Call GHPD at 216-475-1234 if you have any information on the Blazer or its owner.

GHPD said that ALL six puppies have been adopted from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at 9500 Sweet Valley Dr. in Valley View.

However, there are still so many four-legged friends waiting to be part of your family.

Here are pictures of the six pups who now have a new leash on life:

