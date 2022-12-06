2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

AP Source: Kent State’s Lewis joining Sanders at Colorado

Kent State introduces Sean Lewis as new head football coach. (Source: WOIO)
Kent State introduces Sean Lewis as new head football coach. (Source: WOIO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that Kent State’s Sean Lewis is leaving after five seasons to become offensive coordinator at Colorado for new coach Deion Sanders.

Lewis will be the first prominent hire by Sanders, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is still being finalized. Lewis was college football’s youngest Division I coach when he took over the Golden Flashes in 2018. Known for his wide-open attack, the 36-year-old Lewis went 24–31 at Kent State, leading the program to bowl appearances in 2019 and 2021. It’s not yet known who will replace Lewis at the Mid-American Conference school.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki carted of the field at NRG Stadium in Houston with...
Browns LB Sione Takitaki out for season with torn ACL
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during...
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for NFL Draft
Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium
Kickoff date, time announced for Week 15 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Baker Mayfield File Pic
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers