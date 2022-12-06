Canton firefighters battle 2 apartment fires

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department responded to two apartment fires Monday, according to a release from the city.

Around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to the first fire in a two story, multi-unit building on Linwood Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire had spread from the first to the second floor by the time they arrived, but was quickly extinguished.

There were three people living in the apartment, a 17-year-old man, 17-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman.

All had exited the building before crews arrive, the release said, but the damage was extensive enough that all were displaced.

There were no known injuries in this fire, and the estimated loss was $40,000.

The second fire occurred around 4:47 p.m. on Monroe Avenue, and was yet another two story, multi-unit building.

When Canton fire arrived, the back of the building was heavily involved with fire.

All occupants had exited the building, with Canton fire noting investigators are still trying to determine how many people occupied the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the department, and two dogs were saved. All other pets were unaccounted for.

Once again, extensive damage caused the occupants to be displaced.

One firefighter was transported to Aultman Hospital with a medical issue, but there were no known civilian injuries.

The building, valued at $21,900, is expected to be a total loss.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

